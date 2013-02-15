How To Erase Your Ex From Facebook

Photo: KillSwitch

Nowadays it’s rare to share something like a photo or status update on Facebook and not have it live on permanently.But what happens when you want to rid yourself of that digital baggage in the case of a break-up or falling out with someone?



That’s where KillSwitch, a new Android and iOS app launching today, steps in.

“KillSwitch is for anyone fresh out of a break-up looking to move on. What if they have a lot of pictures of their ex and they don’t want to be reminded of that?” Co-founders Erica Mannherz and Clara de Soto told Business Insider. “KillSwitch is also for anybody that has had a falling out, be it a friendship or coworker, any relationship that you really don’t want to have evidence or traces of on Facebook.”

KillSwitch works by discreetly identifying a “target” from your list of Facebook friends, it will then find every photo, status update, and post related to you and the individual and will wipe all traces from Facebook without them finding out.

All images are then put into a hidden album that only the KillSwitch user can view. This is to make sure you don’t regret doing something in the heat of the moment.

“We have a friend who deactivates her Facebook profile after every break-up,” Mannherz and De Soto said. “We don’t see KillSwitch as a vindictive tool but part of a greater healing process.”

Killswitch is very simple to use because everything is done from behind the scenes, seamlessly.

The app is available for Android starting today and iPhone very soon, for $0.99. We haven’t been able to test it, so we can’t vouch for how well it works. So, buyer beware!

A portion of the proceeds will go to the American Heart Association so “broken hearts can help mend broken hearts.”

