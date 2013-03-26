Killing The Carbon Tax Would Win Small Business Votes: Survey

One day after the fifth Minister for Small Business since 2010 was sworn in, a report has shown that more than half of the small-to-medium business owners in Australia would vote for the political party that pledges to scrap the Carbon tax.

Business software provider MYOB has put out the research today, conducted by Colmar Brunton, which shows 63% of Australian SME’s surveyed would give their vote to whoever promises to do away with the Labor Party’s carbon tax.

The national survey, conducted in January and February this year, surveyed 1,005 operators from sole traders to mid-sized companies, representing the major industry sectors, and found that the carbon tax would sway more votes than transport and infrastructure investment or a reduction in payroll tax.

Tony Abbott and The Coalition have repeatedly said they’d do away with the tax.

The only issue more likely to decide where the business owners’ and managers’ votes would go, according to the survey, is a “significant” simplification of the rules for GST/ Business Activity Reporting (65%).

The study also showed that more than half of Australia’s SME’s are “dissatisfied” with the government’s support for helping businesses like theirs do well, though this is actually down from the last time MYOB commissioned the survey in May last year.

There are around two million small businesses in Australia, according to the Australian Bureau of Statistics.

