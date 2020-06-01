'Killing Eve' lead writer breaks down the biggest moments from the season finale and Eve and Villanelle's undeniable connection

Laura Radford/BBCAmerica/Sid Gentle Eve and Villanelle get honest with each other on the season three finale of ‘Killing Eve.’

Warning: There are spoilers ahead for the season three finale of “Killing Eve.”

Lead writer Suzanne Heathcote speaks with Insider about the season three finale.

Carolyn didn’t kill Konstantin because it isn’t going to solve her issues with Kenny’s death.

Heathcote says Eve and Villanelle are the yin to each other’s yang. Ultimately, they are dangerous for each other.

“To keep that person in your life, to acknowledge that person, is a life or death decision for both those women,” said Heathcote of their relationship.

The “Killing Eve” season three finale seemed to be a turning point for Eve and Villanelle.

After an intimate dance and a reunion with Carolyn and Konstantin, the two walked off together for a much-needed heart-to-heart about their feelings for one another and why, ultimately, it could never work. They bring out the worst in one another.

Though they made a decision to part ways, in the episode’s final moment, the women turned around and looked at one another, hinting we’ll see them working together in some way on season four.

“I feel it’s something they can’t avoid anymore,” lead writer Suzanne Heathcote told Insider of Eve and Villanelle’s game of cat and mouse. “Not that Villanelle’s necessarily trying to avoid it, but Eve, I think, has been trying to avoid the draw that she has to Villanelle and her feelings towards her.”

After season two ended with Eve shot by Villanelle, Heathcote didn’t want the two to have another violent skirmish. Instead, the women finally hash out their feelings, realising that no matter how hard they try, they can’t escape one another.

“They’re sort of destined to be linked to one another at this point, because of what’s happened previously. There is no more running that can be done,” Heathcote added, with a warning: “The reality still remains. They are both very dangerous for each other.”

Insider caught up with Heathcote about Eve and Villanelle’s complicated relationship, why Carolyn shot Paul instead of Konstantin, who killed Kenny (we still don’t know), Eve’s “speck” of darkness, and more.

Did Konstantin actually kill Kenny? It’s likely we’ll learn more about Kenny’s death on season four.



Laura Radford/BBCAmerica/Sid Gentle Carolyn takes matter into her own hands on Sunday’s finale.

Kirsten Acuna: Let’s dive into the finale. I guess the most obvious question is, or one of them is, did Konstantin actually kill Kenny? Or was he telling the truth? He says that Kenny backed off the ledge and it was an accident. But you know, I went back to the premiere, if that was the case, I’m pretty sure Kenny would have been screaming instead of falling like dead weight to the ground.

Suzanne Heathcote: Yeah. I can’t say anything. It’s so tricky because I have my own internal opinion. We intentionally wrote it that way, so that there was an opaqueness to it and so that people could come to their own opinions as to what they think the truth is. I know what I think my version of the truth is, but I don’t want to give that because that will then be seen as the definitive truth. Could [Konstantin] have done that? Does he have it in him to do it? Konstantin’s a slippery fish, so if he felt that it was in his best interests, who knows what he’d stop at? So I just … I hate to be so opaque, but that’s just to leave the mystery open, to a degree.

Nick Wall/BBCA Kenny was Carolyn’s son. On Sunday’s finale, we learn Konstantin was the last person to see him.

Laura Radford/BBCAmerica/Sid Gentle Carolyn brings Konstantin and Paul together to learn what happened to her son. She still doesn’t have a concrete answer.

Acuna: I’m sure there’s always room to delve into that a little bit next season.Heathcote: Yes. Yes. I mean they’re in the midst of next season. [Season four lead writer] Laura [Neal] will be running with that as much as she wants. I have my opinions as to the level of guilt that was probably involved [laughter]. He’s an opaque character and we always knew he was implicit from the start. That was always our intention. From the moment we knew Kenny died, we knew that Konstantin was involved. [Konstantin] gave his case as best he could. Whether he’s convincing or not, that remains to be seen.

Acuna: Well, he must have been somewhat convincing because we get this giant meeting toward the end of the episode with Carolyn and Paul and Villanelle and Eve and for a while, you’re convinced that Konstantin is going to get shot, but instead Carolyn shoots Paul.

Why Carolyn shoots Paul instead of Konstantin: Paul’s a traitor. Killing Konstantin won’t solve anything.



Laura Radford/BBCAmerica/Sid Gentle In what seems like a last-minute decision, Carolyn kills Paul and let’s Konstantin go before she changes her mind.

Acuna: Why does Carolyn shoot Paul? Was that always her plan or was that a last-minute decision? I know what Carolyn says, but it’s a little tough to take her at her word sometimes.

Heathcote: Yes, absolutely. For me, I feel that Carolyn, in that moment, she really understands what it is to live with that action. You know, Paul is a traitor, and in some ways, it’s easier for her to kill him. There is no loyalty there. He is only a problem for her in that sense, and she can lay some responsibility onto him for being a traitor.

But the reality is, actually killing someone who is emotionally significant to her, even though she’s unsure about the level of Konstantin’s involvement in Kenny’s death, I really do believe that she feels her own responsibility and knows that killing Konstantin isn’t the answer. It’s not going to resolve the thing that she’s been trying to resolve this whole season, which is the fact that Kenny’s gone. Killing Konstantin isn’t going to relieve that or in any way make it better.

Laura Radford/BBCAmerica/Sid Gentle Carolyn comes close to killing Konstantin, but can’t bring herself to do it.

Heathcote (continued): And her own actions and her own responsibility in what Kenny’s life was, it’s as if it flashes before her eyes in that moment. Faced with that decision, I think up to that point, she firmly believed if she would come face to face with the person she thought was involved with Kenny’s death, she would kill them. That was always her intention. But actually, when faced with that decision, the reality of that choice, she knows isn’t going to bring her any peace.

Acuna: Does she feel like she has closure yet for Kenny’s death or no?

Heathcote: Oh, I don’t think so. I think there’s still a fire burning inside Carolyn. There’s still a world to be set to right, as far as she’s concerned.

The significance of Eve and Villanelle’s intimate dance and why they can’t walk away from each other at the episode’s end. They’re destined to be linked.



Laura Radford/BBCAmerica/Sid Gentle Eve and Villanelle are encouraged to get up and dance.

Acuna: I want to switch over to talking about Eve and Villanelle a bit. I love the dance sequence between them. What does that say about the relationship? Because they’re constantly tiptoeing and dancing around their obvious attraction to one another and also while playing this game of cat and mouse.

Heathcote: Yes. It’s so beautifully shot by [episode director] Damon [Thomas], that scene. It’s a beautiful scene. This season was about them really coming to terms, particularly Eve, I think, with their past actions and the changes that have made them as individuals. And the reality is, they know. They’re sort of, at this point, I feel it’s something they can’t avoid anymore. Not that Villanelle’s necessarily been trying to avoid it, but Eve, I think, has been trying to avoid the draw that she has to Villanelle and her feelings towards her.

Laura Radford/BBCAmerica/Sid Gentle The two share a close moment before Villanelle urges Eve to head to safety.

Heathcote (continued): In that sequence, then, also at the end of the episode, I feel it’s an acknowledgment that they can’t walk away from it, no matter how hard they try. They’re sort of destined to be linked to one another at this point, because of what’s happened previously. There is no more running that can be done. There’s like a peacefulness, an acknowledgment that we haven’t seen before. There’s not the fight in it. It’s just really coming to terms with it. But the reality still remains. They are both very dangerous for each other. To keep that person in your life, to acknowledge that person, is a life or death decision for both those women. It’s not one that can be easily made. It’s really about that.

I think that the dancing, as you say, is about that dancing between making that choice of, “Is this person in my life? And do I risk everything to have this person in my life?” And it’s that that is the internal struggle, for Eve particularly.

Eve and Villanelle are the yin to each other’s yang, even if it is a destructive relationship

Laura Radford/BBCAmerica/Sid Gentle The two try parting from one another at the episode’s conclusion, but then find themselves looking back at one another. They’re unable to stay apart.

Acuna: One of the things I was going to ask was whether or not these two can really stay apart. They feel inextricably connected. Even at the end of the episode, Eve says when she thinks of the future, she sees Villanelle. Originally, when the two were starting to part ways at the very end of the episode, I was like, “Oh, OK. Well, I guess that’s it.” But then they turned and looked at one another. Did you ever consider having them walk off in opposite directions and not look back at one another?

Heathcote: I always knew that the ending, that the most important for me was that it wasn’t violent towards each other. I felt we had to move on from that. And so the version of that, we talked about a lot, all of us. The element of a cliffhanger. Did we put that back in? Had that been done too much? Just all the things that you talk about when you’re really trying to come up with it. But the sentiment underneath it, for me, was always that we would end on a note with those two women together. That, for me, was always the sentiment behind what we were going to do. This just felt right, this version. It felt the most right of all of them.

Laura Radford/BBCAmerica/Sid Gentle The finale sets up the possibility for Eve and Villanelle to work on the same side.

Heathcote (continued): There was just, and again, I thought Damon did such a beautiful job in directing it, but there’s something in the simplicity of that action that says so much because they spent a lot of time together in season two. By the end of that season, their relationship had completely imploded. So, this season, that’s not something that can be recovered from. When someone tries to kill you and leaves you for dead, it’s going to take a moment for you to grow to a point where you can face that person again and really acknowledge what that relationship is. It just felt like the perfect way to illustrate that.

Acuna: The contrast between these two characters this season, it seems like Villanelle is trying to step into the light in some respect while Eve, who recently crushed Dasha’s ribs in, is slowly letting this darkness creep into her. I feel like I’m watching a Shakespearian tragedy unfold almost where, Villanelle’s sacrificing her feelings for Eve because she’s trying to protect her from herself. She knows what this assassin’s life has done to her, and I’m guessing she doesn’t want it to consume Eve as well. But at the same time, it’s tough for them to stay apart. What should we make of the contrast there, and the fact that they turn and look at each other at the very end of the season. You kind of wonder whether this is the start of something bad. Or maybe good?

Laura Radford/BBCAmerica/Sid Gentle Heathcote says that there’s a speck of darkness in Eve and one of lightness in Villanelle. You can see this in their outfits on the finale.

Heathcote: [laughter] Well, I can’t tip into where next we will go. But, for me, in terms of the journey for this season, it really… They are sort of the yin to the other’s yang. And really it’s about that. For Eve, there’s that deep… Buried deep inside her there’s that speck of darkness that she can’t remove from herself, that she’s always been aware of. And it’s that that’s drawn her to even studying these murders in the first season, for years before she was discovered by Carolyn. That’s always been there.

Villanelle, it’s almost the opposite. It’s like she has this speck of light inside her. And that’s a weakness for her, in a way. It’s something she doesn’t necessarily (or hasn’t wanted to) nurture. But they both see that in the other. And I think, as a result, there’s a completeness when they’re with the other. They know that they recognise each other in a way that no one else ever has before. Once you’ve known that, once you’ve felt that with someone, even if you know it’s a destructive relationship, or it maybe isn’t the best thing for you, it’s very hard to walk away from that. It’s an addiction in itself really.

Heathcote hopes this season has brought some distraction and entertainment to people during the pandemic

Laura Radford/BBCAmerica/Sid Gentle Villanelle gets one last quirky kill in before the season ends. She makes a statement while doing it in platform shoes.

Acuna: Well, I’ve got to say, watching that last scene, it made me want to see the two of them team up and maybe take down the 12 together. Suzanne, what do you want people to take away from this season? What has your time as lead writer meant on the show and what are you doing next? I know that those are a lot of things in one.

Heathcote: On a very, very basic level, because of the situation the world is in right now, I just really hope that this season has brought some form of entertainment and enjoyment and distraction for people. And if anyone who needs it has got any of those things, I’d be really happy.

In terms of what it meant to be lead writer, it’s been an honour to have been given the mantle of this show, which has such an incredible fan base and such passionate fans. It’s been a pleasure and a joy to work with such amazing actors and such an incredible team behind the scenes, to really be able to delve deeper into these characters this season and just see some of the layers beneath.

What would I do next? I’m still in my deal with AMC. So, I can’t really say anything, but there are very exciting projects that we’re in discussions with at the moment and that I’m working on. I’m really looking forward to creating a world from the ground up. That’s something that will be new after this, and really exciting. I’m very excited about what I’m doing next.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

