Killing Dodgeball Saves Google $50,000 Per Year (GOOG)

We heard a story that back in late 2007 or early 2008, the Google (GOOG) employees responsible for running Dodgeball, the mobile social networking service Google now plans to kill, held a meeting with CEO Eric Schmidt to ask if they should shut the service down.



Even then, it was obvious Dodgeball wasn’t going to be very popular anytime soon.

“How much does it cost to keep it running?” we’re told Schmidt asked them.

Somewhere between $30,000 and $50,000 per year, they answered. (Dodgeball cofounder Dennis Crowley confirms this figure, telling us most of it goes toward paying mobile service providers for transmitting SMS messages.)

“Should we shut it down?,” they asked.

“No,” we’re told Schmidt said. “And don’t bring small stuff like this to me anymore.”

My how times have changed.

