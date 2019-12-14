A new Italian yacht concept is designed to look like a killer whale and can handle Arctic exploration — and it highlights one of the biggest trends shaping luxury travel in the new decade

Rosetti Superyachts A rendering of the superyacht shows a colour palette and shape that mimics that of a killer whale, down to a dorsal fin.

Rosetti Superyachts, an Italian shipyard, just unveiled a 213-foot yacht concept dubbed Project Orca.

The vessel is designed to look (and operate) like a killer whale – a mammal known for being able to thrive in all climates.

The yacht design underscores the recent trend of Arctic exploration for the ultra-wealthy.

Rosetti Superyachts, an Italian shipyard, just unveiled a yacht concept inspired by killer whales.

At 213 feet, the vessel will dwarf the actual mammal ten times over – but it will be designed to have the general appearance of an orca and be engineered to thrive in harsh climates, similar to an orca.

“Instantly recognisable by their distinctive black-and-white colouring, these sea mammals roam the world’s oceans from the Antarctic to the tropics, which is exactly what our Explorer Yacht is designed to do,” Fulvio Dodich, Rosetti Superyachts’ CEO, said in a statement.

The concept will take an estimated three years to build at an undisclosed price, but upon completion, it is expected to be a four-deck superyacht with luxurious trappings, a range of 5,000 miles, and a speed of 11 knots.

The development of yet another arctic-oriented luxury cruiser further underscores arctic exploration as a travel priority for the wealthy.

Keep reading for a look at renderings of Project Orca and other Arctic-related luxury vessels.

Rosetti Superyachts' newest concept design mimics the appearance of a killer whale, down to the dorsal fin.

Rosetti Superyachts A rendering of the yacht’s exterior.

Upon completion, Project Orca will be 213-feet long and have a colour palette and general shape representative of a killer whale. It will have four decks, an extended tail with a helipad, and an elongated radar mast to symbolise a dorsal fin.

The aesthetic design is meant to complement the yacht’s engineering – it is meant to thrive in frigid temperatures, cut through ice, and be optimally functional in an Arctic climate.

The superyacht has a four-deck design with a variety of luxury features.

Rosetti Superyachts

The main deck will have ample space for lounging, including the opportunity to feature an infinity pool. It will also have a helipad, outdoor dining area, and elevator access.

A lower deck will be able to hold tenders and multiple water toys, including several jet skis.

Project Orca is designed to accommodate 12 guests and 14 crew members.

Rosetti Superyachts

There will be multiple guest suites and an owner’s apartment, in addition to crew accommodation in the bow. The ship’s interior will also include a study, a main dining room, and a gym.

The yacht is expected to take three years to build and will have a 5,000-mile range and a cruising speed of 11 knots.

Project Orca is not the only recent design to prioritise luxury Arctic travel.

Courtesy of the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show The Marlow Voyager 100.

Marlow Yachts, a Florida-based shipyard, unveiled the completed Marlow Voyager 100 at the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show earlier this year. The 100-foot yacht was also specifically designed for extended stays in frigid temperatures – even without the dramatic orca design.

Some recent designs are even a direct comment on climate change making Arctic travel easier.

As Business Insider previously reported, another Italian ship designer recently unveiled a superyacht meant to look like a melting ice cap. Melting ice is, meanwhile, the very reason ships can pass more easily through Arctic areas like the Northwest Passage.

The concept was designed to be as environmentally friendly as possible, without sacrificing luxury. The superyacht, named “Fata Morgana,” which is Italian for “a mirage,” would also feature a swimming pool and helipad. It will take an estimated $US110 million to build.

For those not looking to own a superyacht, the luxury cruise industry is also expanding to accommodate Arctic exploration.

Courtesy of Hurtigruten Hurtigruten’s MS Roald Amundsen cuts typical cruise emissions by 20%.

Yacht ownership and maintenance is notoriously expensive; fortunately, there are luxurious (but still pricey) alternatives for interested parties who can’t dish out several million on a yacht of their own.

Hurtigruten, a Norwegian expedition cruise company, unveiled the world’s first hybrid cruise ship earlier this year. The ship is currently taking leisure cruises with 450 passengers to Antarctica, running on low sulphur diesel fuel supported by battery packs.

Unsurprisingly, the ship also features an infinity pool, luxury suites, three restaurants, and a glass-encased sauna.

Prices for a future cruise featuring the same route start at $US14,720 per person.

