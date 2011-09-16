ALBERT EDWARDS ISSUES WARNING: A S&P 500 'KILLER WAVE' Is Forming

Societe Generale’s Albert Edwards points us to a terrifying technical sell signal in the S&P 500: the “killer wave.” This formation was identified by Investors Chronicle’s Dominic Picarda.



Here’s how it works. The Coppock indicator–an esoteric momentum measure (Wikipedia description) –turns down giving a sell signal. This happened last summer. Before the indicator dips below 0, it moves up again, which it did in April of this year. The “killer wave” formation is completed when the Coppock indicator turns again. And what happens next is real ugly.

Photo: Societe Generale

Picarda has observed eight “killer waves” in the the S&P 500 in the last 83 years. On average, the S&P 500 sinks 40% over 20 months.





Photo: Societe Generale

