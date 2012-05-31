15 Incredible Employee Perks That Will Make You Wish You Worked At A Startup

StumbleUpon gives employees $100 of Uber car service credit every month.

Photo: Uber Blog

Life at a startup can be less than glamorous with long hours and a chaotic environment.Most startups have little cash to throw around on amazing perks, but a few offer employee benefits that could rival those of Fortune 500 companies.



Mashable‘s Lauren Drell interviewed a bunch of startups with awesome perks and ranked their offerings from “standard” to “amazing.”

We hunted for some other amazing perks.

Here are the best of the best.

