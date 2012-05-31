15 Incredible Employee Perks That Will Make You Wish You Worked At A Startup

Photo: Uber Blog
Life at a startup can be less than glamorous with long hours and a chaotic environment.Most startups have little cash to throw around on amazing perks, but a few offer employee benefits that could rival those of Fortune 500 companies.
Mashable‘s Lauren Drell interviewed a bunch of startups with awesome perks and ranked their offerings from “standard” to “amazing.”
We hunted for some other amazing perks.
Here are the best of the best.
And don’t miss: 10 Startups To Bet Your Career On >
Eventbrite, the online ticket registration startup, offers its employees weekly massages, acupuncture, and chiropractor sessions.
StumbleUpon and ZocDoc offer 100% medical, dental and vision coverage for employees and their dependents.
ZocDoc, Thrillist, Business Insider, ModCloth, Evernote, and Foursquare offer infinite sick and vacation days. Thrillist gives you your birthday off too (paid).
Uber, a black car transportation startup, offers employees free, unlimited car service. They could even use Ubers to commute to work for no cost.
StumbleUpon offers employees $100 of Uber car credit per month and Tumblr pays for a car service if you have to work late.
Evernote offers unlimited vacation days and gives employees $1,000 to jet-set. Why? CEO Phil Libin hopes the break from work will leave employees feeling refreshed for the job.
With yoga classes running upwards of $30 a pop, Tumblr, Eventbrite, Rent the Runway, ModCloth, and Asana provide classes for free.
After 2 years at the company, Lot18 will give you either a full month off of paid leave or 2 weeks off paid and two tickets to anywhere in the world you want to go.
Dropbox gives its workers the option to build or buy their dream computers. There's also a decked out music studio with a complete drum set, Whiskey Fridays and laser tag.
Video startup Qwiki will pay for your commute every day, whether it's your gas, bike or train ticket.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.