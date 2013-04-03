'Killer Karaoke' Is A Freakish Reality Show That Will Give You Nightmares

A clip from Tru TV’s “Killer Karaoke” was recently brought to our attention and we feel it is our duty to pass on the nightmare-inducing video.



If you aren’t familiar with the format, “Killer Karaoke,” hosted by “Jackass” star Steve-O and Twisted Sister frontman Dee Snider, features contestants attempting to sing in front of a live studio audience while various attempts are made to disrupt their performances.

Some past challenges have included singing while being danced on by two sweaty 500-pound strippers, getting attacked and bitten by a series of guard dogs while wearing a padded suit and trying to sing while wearing shock collars and bracelets.

And then there’s the snake tank. Watch below.

