Texas public safety officials accidentally sent an Amber Alert warning that the killer doll Chucky was on the loose

United Artists/Getty Image Chucky with doll in a scene from the film ‘Child’s Play’, 1988.

Texas officials apologised after sending out three Amber Alerts for Hollywoords’s killer doll, Chucky.

Chucky was listed as a 16-pound man with red hair and blue eyes, who was a suspect in a kidnapping.

Officials said the alert was accidentally sent out during a test malfunction.

Texas public safety officials reportedly spooked locals last week after accidentally sending out a state-wide Amber Alert warning that Chucky, the classic horror movie doll, was a suspect in a kidnapping.

The Amber Alert, which is usually used in searching for missing or abducted children, listed Chucky as a 28-year-old man with red hair and blue eyes who was last seen wearing “blue denim overalls,” Deadline reported.

His height was given as 3 foot, 1 inch, and his race was listed as “Other: Doll.”



Alongside a picture of the killer doll, who is the main character of the 1988 cult film “Child’s Play,” officials warned that he was “wielding a huge kitchen knife” before his “disappearance.”

The message also listed Glen, from 2004’s “Seed of Chucky,” as the missing child.

Amber Alert from Texas DPS features Chucky, Glen Ray characters from ‘Child’s Play’ horror series –https://t.co/jZ39DBe8FJ #KPRC2 pic.twitter.com/ZnO1djMVwp — KPRC 2 Houston (@KPRC2) January 29, 2021

The emergency alert was sent by email three times on January 30.

DPS officials have since apologised, saying the alert was sent out during a test malfunction.

“We apologise for the confusion this may have caused and are diligently working to ensure this does not happen again,” they said in a statement, according to the BBC.

The director and screenwriter who created the Chucky character, Don Mancini, posted the news on Twitter, playfully writing: “PLEASE FIND THEM.”

The Amber Alert system was first developed in the US in 1996 to ask the public for help in finding missing or abducted children. It was coined from the name of Amber Hagerman, a young Texas girl, who was kidnapped and murdered that year.

This is not the first time emergency alert messages have been sent out by accident.

In January 2018, Hawaiian officials caused widespread panic after sending out a text message warning of a “ballistic missile threat.”

It told people to “seek immediate danger,” adding, “THIS IS NOT A DRILL.” The false alarm went uncorrected for 38 minutes after being transmitted to mobile phones and broadcast stations.

