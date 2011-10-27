11 Killer Features That Android Users Don't Want The Apple Fanboys To Know About

Photo: Dylan Love

The Android mobile operating system is a monster.It’s customisable, extensible, and versatile. It’s so popular that it powers more than half of all smartphones sold in Q3.



But for so many people not willing to investigate, they choose iOS and buy the iPhone simply because it’s the “best” phone.

We got curious why an iPhone owner would make the switch, so we started a thread on Reddit asking some Android experts what they thought.

The thread exploded. Here’s what they said.

Google Maps offers turn-by-turn navigation It's the same app offered in iOS, but it gets a little more love running on an Android device. It offers true turn-by-turn navigation, as if you had a GPS unit with you to tell you when your next turn was coming up. Apps are try-before-you-buy No need to drop money on an app when you're unsure if you'll like it. You can get a refund on any paid app if you request a refund within 15 minutes. Furthermore, Amazon has its own app store and they offer free apps every day. Most Android devices have a removable battery No expensive trips to the Apple Store when your iPhone battery bites the dust. Just buy your own replacement battery and swap it in as easily as changing the batteries in a TV remote. Support for old-school video games You can sideload any number of old-school video game emulators and play to your heart's content. Why not run an HDMI cable from your phone to your television and play on a big screen? To do this on an iPhone would require jailbreaking. Android is far more open than iOS Android isn't afraid to let apps interact with it on a core level. What if you wanted your default phone app to use Google Voice instead of your monthly minutes? Android allows for this while iOS engineers would never dream of allowing it. Porn! Apple has a 'no porn allowed' policy in its App Store. But Google, like we said, is more open. Most devices have expandable storage With SD card support, you can keep adding to your phone's storage abilities -- you'll never run out of room for your music and movies. Flash support is no problem With total Flash support, you actually have access to the full web. They've had a Siri-like voice app for a long time Vlingo is Android's voice-powered personal assistant app. Just because you're saying no to Apple doesn't mean you're saying no to interacting, sending emails, and searching the web via voice. Endless sharing options Suppose you use Kik Messenger, a free texting app. If you navigate to a photo you want to share, you'll see all the options you'd expect -- share via SMS, email, etc. -- but Android is smart enough to include Kik Messenger on that list. Android will identify any app capable of 'sharing' something and make it available to you. More widgets than you can handle Your home screen is more than just where your apps live. It's closer to a computer desktop, allowing for lots of customisation and placement of loads of widgets. Sometimes Siri is accidentally hilarious Click here to see Siri's funny responses to weird questions >

