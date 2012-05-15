This Receipt Was So Ridiculous That The Steakhouse Couldn't Help But Tweet It Out

Photo: From ze1chef on Twitter

Ronnie Killen, chef and owner of Killen’s Steakhouse in Houston, was so hyped up about this massive tab one of his tables racked up last weekend that he tweeted out the receipt.The total was $12,559.35.



Killen tweeted that it was “One of the best tickets Killen’s Steakhouse has ever had!!”

Eater caught up with Killen, who “revealed that the server only tipped out 3 per cent, netting him $2,700.”

At least the water was free.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.