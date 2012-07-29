Kill Zombies, Win $10,000, And Maybe Get A Job At Google

Photo: Flickr / rodolpho.reis

Google is a company that does not like to be ordinary.The search giant held the final round of its annual programming competition in New York on Friday as a way to build interest and recruit new talent, reports the Wall Street Journal.



The 25 finalists, all men, worked in a stressful environment solving five algorithmic programming problems during a four-hour period.

Points were awarded based on the best methods contestants took to solve problems including “figuring out the most efficient way to whack zombies.”

Events are becoming a more popular hiring tool in New York, which has the nation’s fastest-growing tech sector behind Silicon Valley, according to a recent study.

Although winning this contest didn’t guarantee a job, contestants appreciated the experience. “It’s like any competitive sport,” Bartholomew Furrow, now a software engineer at Google’s headquarters said. “If you don’t stay fit and practice, you lose your edge.”

