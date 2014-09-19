3 Ways To Kill Your Chances Of Getting Promoted

Asking for a promotion is always nerve-wracking, which can make it easy to accidentally say the wrong thing.

Even if you think you’re giving your boss a foolproof argument for why you’re perfect for the job, you might actually be sabotaging your chances.

“Making the case for a higher job title can be tricky,” writes Naomi Garnice, the director of marketing at Salucro Healthcare Solutions, in a recent LinkedIn post. “You need to make sure you’re approaching the conversation the right way.”

It’s important to prepare what you’re going to say beforehand to avoid turning your boss’s opinion against you. Here are three things that will kill your chances:

Comparing yourself to your coworkers.

Sure, your colleagues might be moving up the ranks quickly or taking on more responsibilities, but it doesn’t play any part in your job performance. Instead of making an “it’s only fair” argument, focus on what you add to the company. “You’ll gain far more ground focusing on what you have accomplished so far and what you can continue to tackle in your new role,” Garnice says. Also, complaining to the boss about coworkers makes you look whiny and unfit to handle a leadership role, Garnice adds.

Making threats.

“Threats of ditching your job or leaving for another employer are appreciated by exactly no one,” Garnice says. If you want your boss to seriously consider you for a promotion, you need to prove that you’re dedicated to your work and the company. Threatening to leave if things don’t go your way might seem like a good tactic to scare your boss into promoting you, but it really just reveals that you’re not a team player.

Only concentrating on yourself.

Though your personal career is forefront in your mind when asking for a promotion, the decision is all about what’s best for the company to your boss. Rather than showing how this opportunity will benefit you, make it about how you’re an asset to the business. “Try starting the conversation by showing that you care about the company and its success,” Garnice suggests. “Then, back this up with examples of your accomplishments and how they could translate into results in your next role.”

