This Colour-Blind Photographer's Pictures Will Make You Want To Ditch Technology And Move To The Woods

It’s easy to get so caught up in the fast-paced, always-connected whirlwind of daily life that you forget to give yourself time to breathe.
Technology makes our lives better and easier in a million ways, but we all need to occasionally take time to unplug, unwind, and appreciate the natural beauty around us.
Kilian Schönberger, a colour blind photographer from Germany, told Business Insider that that’s what he wants to capture in his pictures: Mental resting places for our overstimulated world.
Schönberger creates amazing pictures of tranquil environments all over the world and gazing at his photography will make you want to take a hiatus from technology and move to the forest.
(Hat-tip to DashBurst, where we first discovered Schönberger’s work.)
Schönberger has photographed scenes all over the world, including Iceland, Germany, Norway, Scotland, and Italy.
Because he can't separate singular colours, he can totally concentrate on the structure of an image.
'I think my dual perspective is one of my strengths and perhaps the secret recipe behind my work,' Schönberger says.
