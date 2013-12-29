This Colour-Blind Photographer's Pictures Will Make You Want To Ditch Technology And Move To The Woods

It’s easy to get so caught up in the fast-paced, always-connected whirlwind of daily life that you forget to give yourself time to breathe.

Technology makes our lives better and easier in a million ways, but we all need to occasionally take time to unplug, unwind, and appreciate the natural beauty around us.

Kilian Schönberger, a colour blind photographer from Germany, told Business Insider that that’s what he wants to capture in his pictures: Mental resting places for our overstimulated world.

Schönberger creates amazing pictures of tranquil environments all over the world and gazing at his photography will make you want to take a hiatus from technology and move to the forest.

(Hat-tip to DashBurst, where we first discovered Schönberger’s work.)

