This Colour-Blind Photographer's Pictures Will Make You Want To Ditch Technology And Move To The Woods

Jillian D'Onfro
Killian schonberger has colour blindnessKillian Schoenberger

It’s easy to get so caught up in the fast-paced, always-connected whirlwind of daily life that you forget to give yourself time to breathe.

Technology makes our lives better and easier in a million ways, but we all need to occasionally take time to unplug, unwind, and appreciate the natural beauty around us.

Kilian Schönberger, a colour blind photographer from Germany, told Business Insider that that’s what he wants to capture in his pictures: Mental resting places for our overstimulated world.

Schönberger creates amazing pictures of tranquil environments all over the world and gazing at his photography will make you want to take a hiatus from technology and move to the forest.

(Hat-tip to DashBurst, where we first discovered Schönberger’s work.)

Schönberger has photographed scenes all over the world, including Iceland, Germany, Norway, Scotland, and Italy.

He will spend weeks in wild, remote areas, taking photos.

'I love to brave the elements and cut my path through the wilderness,' he says.

Schönberger has colour blindness.

He can't distinguish green from red, magenta from grey, or violet from blue.

However, he feels that his colour blindness can be an advantage.

Especially in the chaotic forest environments that he likes to shoot.

Because he can't separate singular colours, he can totally concentrate on the structure of an image.

However, sometimes he misses things in pictures, which interrupts the colour composition.

So he usually asks a colleague to check the colours before he publishes an image.

'Colours are always a gambling game for me,' he says.

Although Schönberger obviously spends a lot of his time in the great outdoors...

He finds peace in a modern, urban lifestyle, too.

To describe his relationship to nature versus technology, Schönberger quotes Goethe:

'Two souls are dwelling in my breast.'

Growing up, he spent almost every day discovering secret places in the woods behind his house.

Exploring the moss covered rocks, old trees, and hidden ponds and creeks.

These days, when he's not out shooting, he lives in the German city of Cologne.

'I really enjoy to have my finger on the pulse of the time there,' he says.

He loves the chaos of the city and the peacefulness of nature equally.

After all, it's all about balance.

'I think my dual perspective is one of my strengths and perhaps the secret recipe behind my work,' Schönberger says.

He doesn't just want to show a portrayal of a natural scene.

'I want to create places where the visitor can put his mind at rest,' he says.

Schönberger shoots with a Canon EOS 5D II.

