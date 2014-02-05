America's Best Cross-Country Skier Has An Insane Workout Routine, Including Pull-Ups With 45-Pound Weights

Kikkan Randall, the highest-ranked American cross country skier in the Sochi Olympics, recently gave NBCOlympics.com a glimpse into her intense training routine.

Cross country is the most gruelling endurance sport in the winter games, and one of the most physically difficult sports in the world. Randall has won two World Cup sprint events this month, and has a realistic chance to win the first cross-country skiing medal by an American since 1976.

Her training is primarily focused on her core. She does a lot of work while standing on an exercise ball, and does pull-ups with a 45-pound weight chained to her waist.

Here are some GIFs. She is badass:

No snow, no problem:

