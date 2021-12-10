Twitch streamer and YouTuber Kika with 700,000 subscribers dies at 21

Kika’s Instagram account, where she had more than 400,000 followers. Instagram/Kika

Serbian Twitch streamer and YouTuber Kristina “Kika” Dukic has died at 21, according to a now-expired Instagram Story on her account.

The Instagram Story, seen by Insider before it expired, said Kika died on December 8.

“This will be a hard time for us all and all we can do is keep her memory alive,” the Story said, according to Game Rant. “We love you Kika and miss you more than words can explain.”

Kika, who had more than 724,000 subscribers on YouTube, was mostly known for content about “Counter-Strike: Global Offensive” and “League of Legends,” according to Game Rant.

Kika had more than 400,000 Instagram followers and shared photos of her working out at the gym, wearing a Halloween costume, and celebrating her birthday with chocolates and heart-shaped balloons.

“If I showed you my flaws, if I couldn’t be strong, tell me honestly, would you still love me the same?” she wrote in one caption.

