Keira Knightley says she will no longer film sex scenes under 'the male gaze'

Keira Knightley said she has a “kind of” ban on shooting sex scenes with a male director.

She said that at this point in her career she is no longer comfortable performing under the “male gaze.”

Knightley also added that she has added a no-nudity clause to her contracts.

Keira Knightley is best known for her performances in romantic period dramas but the actor has now revealed that she will no longer shoot sex scenes specifically with male directors.

Speaking on the “Chanel Connects” podcast with filmmaker Lulu Wang and producer Diane Solway, the former “Pirates of the Caribbean” star also said that she has added a no-nudity clause to all her contracts.

“It’s partly vanity and also it’s the male gaze,” she said on the podcast. “I feel very uncomfortable now trying to portray the male gaze. If I was making a story that was about that journey of motherhood and body acceptance I feel like, I’m sorry, but that would have to be with a female filmmaker.”

The 35-year-old actor continued to say that she understands some moments during a production where a sex scene makes sense and why a director might only need “somebody to look hot” but at this point in her career, she is no longer interested in playing those roles.

She said: “I don’t want it to be those horrible sex scenes where you’re all greased up and everybody is grunting. I’m not interested in doing that. You can use somebody else because I’m too vain and the body has had two children now and I’d just rather not stand in front of a group of men naked.”

She added: “I don’t have an absolute ban, but I kind of do with men.”

Previously, during an appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” Knightley said that she doesn’t allow her young daughter to watch some classic Disney animated film like “Cinderella” and “A Little Mermaid” where the main princess “waits around for a rich guy to rescue her.”

She later clarified that she does allow her daughter to watch some Disney films including “Frozen” and “Moana.”

“I just wonder what Elsa would say to Ariel and Cinderella,” she said. “Because Elsa has some serious opinions about Anna going off with a guy that she’s only just met and saying she would marry him,” Keira told Press Association. “She’s like ‘absolutely that is not OK’ and in fact, everyone in Frozen is not OK with that.”

