Kiefer Sutherland Caught Partying Shirtless In Canada

It’s no secret that Kiefer Sutherland likes to party.
Despite being jailed for 48 days following a DUI in 2007, the 46-year-old actor still hasn’t reformed his party-loving ways.
Sutherland was spotted in Calgary, Canada recently where he was drinking heavily, getting rowdy and shirtless in a local bar.
TMZ says he is “literally the best partier in Hollywood.” Watch below:
Kiefer Sutherland – Shirtless and Soberless in Canada – Watch More Celebrity Videos or Subscribe
