Kiefer Sutherland Is Now An Action Star Cupcake Baker—Here's Today's Ad Brief

Mother London recruited “24” star Kiefer Sutherland to undertake his most action-packed, high octane task yet: bake cupcakes. The explosion-filled spot for Acer’s Aspire S5 Ultrabook is certainly a change of pace compared to Sutherland’s softer ads: his smooth voice has set the mood for Apple ads and Axe’s recent, lovey-dovey spot.

Speaking of celebrity spokespeople, James Franco directs and stars in this ego-filled ad promoting Samsung’s Galaxy Note 10.1, by Cheil USA.

CP+B hired Jessica Lewis, a 72andSunny alum, as Director of Business Development in its Los Angeles office.

Gannett Co. is going to buy Blinq Media, a social media ad tech shop, in a reported cash deal of as much as $60 million.

Conde Nast went from being a client of digital ad shop Flite to investing in 11 per cent of the agency.

Former CP+B account director and MDC Partners alum Jeff Graham is heading a new creative shop out of Boulder called Grenadier. The new agency is an extension of Barkley, based in Kansas City.

Droga5, in collaboration with Droga5 Sydney, was behind a campaign for the UN’s World Humanitarian Day, which lead to over a billion shared messages of do-gooding around the world. Beyonce also participated in the campaign.

