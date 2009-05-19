Kiefer Sutherland Hints That 24's Time Is Running Out

At Fox’s upfront presentation 24 star Kiefer Sutherland made some cryptic remarks indicating that the show–or maybe just his character– may not be long for your TV set.

LA Times: “I don’t know how many more times I’m gonna have the opportunity to say this,” the actor said before calling his time on “24” as the “greatest experience I’ve had so far in my career and in my personal life.”

Sutherland also thanked the advertisers for their role in the show’s success.

“It sounds trite,” he said. “But you’ve helped me become part of this family.”

24 fans know that Jack Bauer is dying and Sutherland’s contract is up next year. Did he just hint that 24‘s next season would be its last?





