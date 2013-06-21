A Children's Cover Of 'Thrift Shop' Replaces Curse Words With Hilarious Lyrics

Macklemore’s ‘Thrift Shop’ gets toned down a lot in a Kidz Bop cover.

You’ve never heard Macklemore and Ryan Lewis’ “Thrift Shop” quite like this before.



Kidz Bop, which offers kid-friendly alternatives to popular songs atop the Billboard charts, decided to do an unexpected cover of the popular song for its 24th CD.

In hindsight, it would be difficult to make a kid-friendly version of “Thrift Shop.” It’s filled with profanity. However, Kidz Bop succeeded and the song is a hit — just not with the right demographic.

The cover is getting ridiculed on both Twitter and Reddit for its many lyrical alterations.

Here are some of the most profound. The original lyrics can be found here.

Kidz Bop: “I’m so pumped about some clothes from the thrift shop.”

Original: “I’m so pumped about some s— from the thrift shop.”

Kidz Bop: “50 dollars for a T-shirt — that’s just silly overpriced.”

Original: “50 dollars for a T-shirt — that’s just some ignorant b—- (s—).

Kidz Bop: “Ice on the fringe, it’s so so frosty. The people like, ‘Hey, the guy on the marquee.”

Original: Ice on the fringe, it’s so d— frosty that people like, “D—! That’s a cold a– honkey.”

Kidz Bop: “Probably should have washed this, smells like my baseball cleats.”

Original: “Probably shoulda washed this, smells like R. Kelly’s sheets.”

Kidz Bop: “Walk up to the club, I’m like ‘What up? I got a hit song.'” (Some on Twitter and Reddit have noticed variations on this lyric.)

Original: This one’s NSFW.

The original “I’m gonna pop some tags” was considered too racy as well.

Kidz Bop changes the ubiquitous line to “I’m gonna rock some tags.”

Now, instead of taking off tags before wearing clothes, kids are being told it’s cool to steal.

Listen to the full track below:

Here are some reactions from Twitter:

Kidz Bop version of Thrift Shop. It is as terrible as it sounds. Just listen to the first 30 seconds. http://t.co/HJjlMy1F8c — Tommy Wolfe (@GrizzledWolfe) June 20, 2013

The KIDZ BOP version of Macklemore #Thriftshop is SOOOOO bad its GREAT!!! Notice the edits. http://t.co/VM8vrjZhKn – @sgntias — B93.7 All The Hits (@B937AlltheHits) June 20, 2013

Kidz Bop covers Thrift Shop: “I walk into the club like what up I gotta cool mum” pic.twitter.com/ploJ3g4mZg — . (@dickridinglouis) March 13, 2013

