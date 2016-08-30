15 young prodigies who are already changing the world

Getty Images/Mike Windle

When she was only four years old, Ulmer was thinking of ideas for a children's business competition. Then she got stung by a bee -- twice. Suddenly, Ulmer was fascinated by bees. She learned that they're a crucial part of our ecosystem, and that their numbers are dropping at an alarming rate.

That's when her idea for Me & The Bees Lemonade was born: She would start selling lemonade sweetened with local honey from Texas, and donate a portion of the profits to organisations fighting to protect honeybee populations.

In 2015, Ulmer pitched the business on the reality show Shark Tank and snagged an investment of $60,000, Forbes reports. Now, her drinks are sold at retailers in 14 states.