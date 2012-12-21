Children Don't Want Toys For Christmas Anymore

For Christmas this year, eight-year-old Thomas has asked for… a laptop computer, just so he doesn’t have to use his mother’s. Last year, when he was seven, he got an iPod.This Christmas will be characterised by society’s evolution toward high-tech gadgets; an evolution that has not bypassed children.



For dozens of years, toy manufacturers have not only had to adapt to this technological revolution, but they have also had to adapt to a society undergoing profound change.

Manufacturers are the “victims of a phenomenon that is called ‘age compression,’ meaning that children feel older at a much younger age,” says Eric Rossi, director-general of Vivid Europe, which owns Smasha-Ballz and Crayola.

The cause of this phenomenon: “The evolution of technology, of course, but also children’s exposure to the media, whether that is passive media, such as television, or active, such as the Internet or mobile devices,” he continues.

“Children are growing up faster than before, and are therefore not interested in the toy market. The last toy purchase for a child is around age nine, nine and a half, whereas 20 years ago, it was age 11,” Rossi says.

This phenomenon, which toy manufacturers have been studying for a long period, however, does not materialise every year. In 2011, the increase in toy sales in France was highest among eight to 11-year olds, according to NPD Group consultancy firm, whereas toy sales decreased for the age zero to two category, with the market staying the same for the intermediary ages.

Last year, many big names in the toy industry brought out specific products that had a lot of success among older kids: Hasbro released its Beyblade spinning tops and Nerf blasters; Lego had its Ninjago series; and Mattel released its Monster High vampire dolls.

“Often, the next year, the younger siblings start playing with these toys, because they’ve been in contact with their older siblings, whereas the older siblings don’t want to play with toys that young children like as well,” explains Frédérique Tutt, an analyst at NPD Group.

Read the rest at WorldCrunch >

This story was originally published by WorldCrunch.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.