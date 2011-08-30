Infant Social Security Numbers Are Easy Targets For Identity Thieves

Photo: the lawleys via flickr

Adora McLemore was stunned when her one-year-old daughter was denied financial assistance for medical care.Health administrators apologized but explained the infant’s income was too great — there was no way they could approve her.



Finally, she found a caseworker to clear her daughter’s file and recently said to Market Watch, “How could she be earning income when she was only one?”

For seven years McLemore worked with the Social Security Administration (SSA) and police trying to understand the fraud, getting no closer to the truth. Eventually, she went to an identity monitoring service and found her daughter was responsible for $39,000 in debt and multiple credit cards in various names.

“Children’s identities are attractive because they are pristine,” Steven Toporoff, attorney at the Federal Trade Commission told Market Watch. “There’s no good credit or bad credit attached to a child’s name.”

Read more at Market Watch >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.