Five Kids Who Are Smarter Than Albert Einstein

Albert Einstein is one of history’s brightest minds, but recently, two girls too young to drive both bested his alleged IQ score of 160.



The budding geniuses, ages 15 and 12 respectively, earned official IQ scores of 162, putting them in the top 1 per cent of the population. (The average IQ is 100.)

But they’re hardly the first youngsters to beat Einstein in the smarts department — at least on paper.

Here, a few notable kids who recently scored higher than Mr. Relativity:

1. Fabiola Mann

Age tested: 15

IQ score: 162

Fabiola, who was born in Goa, India, but currently lives in the U.K., recently begged her parents to pay the fee and let her take Mensa’s IQ test. The 15-year-old “has a purple belt in karate and is now taking tae kwon do in school,” says Forbes. She enjoys the classic genius hobby of chess, plays the piano and guitar, and can sing as well. “Yes, she is a human being and not an Indian cyborg.”

2. Olivia Manning

Age tested: 12

IQ score: 162

“Everyone knew 12-year-old British schoolgirl Olivia Manning was smart,” says Madeline Holler at Babble. A quick learner, she required only 24 hours to learn all her lines for a performance of Macbeth. But even she was “surprised when the results of an IQ test came back,” and she scored a 162 — higher than astrophysicist Stephen Hawking, Bill Gates, and yes, Einstein himself.

3. Jacob Barnett

Age tested: 12

IQ score: 170

At age 2, Jacob Barnett was diagnosed with a mild form of Asperger’s. Turns out, he was just functioning at a higher level than everyone else. Jake, who appears to have an affinity for wearing caps backwards, is already taking advanced college maths and astrophysics classes near his home in Indiana. As revealed during a 2011 appearance on Glenn Beck’s Fox News show, Jacob would like to become a professor at a high-ranking college and make high-level maths textbooks easier to understand.

4. Pranav Veera

Age tested: 6

IQ score: 176

When he took the test in 2009, this young resident of Loveland, Ohio, could recite the U.S. presidents in order, say the alphabet backward, and tell you the day of the week of any given date going back to the year 2000. He was also 6. Blessed with a photographic memory, Pranav says that one day he’d like to be an astronaut.

5. Victoria Cowie

Age tested: 11

IQ score: 162

Victoria Cowie, another British schoolgirl, “isn’t glued to her studies,” says her mother. “She loves drama and music and plays football too.” But the young girl scored a whopping 162 on her IQ test in 2011, and has been offered scholarships from high-ranking secondary schools. When asked what she wants to be when she grows up, Victoria says she’d like to work with animals and become a vet.

