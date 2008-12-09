Kids: Santa, Please Help mum Find A Job

Postal workers are reporting that this year’s letters to Santa are less about, “Get me this year’s Tickle Me Elmo,” and more about, “Pay my family’s heating bill.” (Hmm, wait a second, we thought Santa opened those notes…)



NBC2 News Online: For almost three decades, postal worker Archie Culbertson has been sorting Santa’s mail, helping good samaritans help the needy.

He’s used to sad stories but has never seen this many.

For many of the recession’s youngest victims, words and wishes are all they have left. Pleas for help have reached numbers in the 1,000’s

Culbertson said one child told him “For Christmas this year I’m not getting gifts. Not because I’m bad, but because we don’t have enough money.”

In previous years children just asked for toys for themselves. This year, kids are just hoping for help for their parents.

