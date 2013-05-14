Kids Run Rampant In Mind Candy's Jungle-Theme Headquarters, The Wildest Office We've Ever Seen

Last month, we traveled to London to check out its startup scene. The trip was courtesy of London & Partners, a not-for-profit funded by the city’s mayor.



Part of the tour included a trip to Mind Candy, one of Europe’s biggest and buzziest startups. It’s a game company and social network for children, founded by Michael Acton Smith. Investors think Mind Candy and its rapidly growing Moshi Monster franchise is worth hundreds of millions of dollars.

Mind Candy just moved into its new headquarters a few months ago to accommodate the 200 person team. Office perks include: a Friday happy hour started by Acton Smith called Beer o’clock, a chef who comes in monthly to cook lunches, ping pong matches, and a slide.

One thing that’s unusual, besides all the vines tangled in ceiling vents and astro turf carpeting, are all the kids running through the headquarters. It’s like being in a magical day-care centre, where parents drop off their children to play games and, conveniently, user test Mind Candy products.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.