Watch 19 Kids Do A Pretty Great Impression Of The Famous Fountain At Las Vegas' Bellagio Hotel

The majestic fountain at the Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas is a major tourist trap in a city filled with over-the-top attractions.
Now a group of 19 kids have recreated the musical water show in a Tennessee swimming pool using water guns—and the results are pretty awesome (via the Daily Mail).
The video was put together by HTH PoolCare, a pool care products maker—what a great example of a viral video campaign.
Here’s what the real fountain in Las Vegas looks like:
Photo: kevinmarsh via Flickr
Now watch the kids’ version:
