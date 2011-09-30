Watch 19 Kids Do A Pretty Great Impression Of The Famous Fountain At Las Vegas' Bellagio Hotel

The majestic fountain at the Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas is a major tourist trap in a city filled with over-the-top attractions.



Now a group of 19 kids have recreated the musical water show in a Tennessee swimming pool using water guns—and the results are pretty awesome (via the Daily Mail).

The video was put together by HTH PoolCare, a pool care products maker—what a great example of a viral video campaign.

Here’s what the real fountain in Las Vegas looks like:

Photo: kevinmarsh via Flickr

Now watch the kids’ version:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Now check out the dirtiest hotels in the U.S. >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.