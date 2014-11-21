Watch These Second Graders React To The New 'Average' Barbie

As a reaction to Barbie’s famously unrealistic proportions artist Nickolay Lamm created Lammily — a new “average” Barbie doll that uses the measurements of a average 19-year-old (based on CDC data).

A camera crew filmed a group of second graders giving their candid opinions on the new doll.

Produced by Devan Joseph. Video courtesy Nickolay Lamm.

