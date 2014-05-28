Here's How Kids Reacted To McDonald's Bizarre New Happy Meal Mascot [THE BRIEF]

Good morning, AdLand. Here’s what you need to know today:

Earlier this week, we told you about McDonald’s new Happy Meal character that some on the internet were describing as “scary.” Grub Street has since made a video showing the new Happy Meal boxes to children to get their reactions, which are pretty funny. Responses include: “That’s kind of creepy” and “What the heck is that?”

Havas Media announced it was launching Havas Media Labs, a new department whose mission is “to use technology to solve clients’ brand and business problems, adding a future-proofing layer to their consumer understanding and communications.” Havas Media Labs will be led Havas’ head of futures Amy Kean.

Google said in an SEC filing that in the next few years, it could be serving ads on thermostats, refrigerators, car dashboards, and watches.

Adweek reports that ad executives believe Amazon can grow its revenues by pursuing an advertising path similar to that of the Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group.

Arby’s is running a 13-hour TV commercial on one station in Duluth, Minnesota tomorrow. The ad will show a cut of brisket being smoked from start to finish.

McKinney promoted associate creative directors Will Chambliss and Owen Tingle to creative director.

Adweek looks at how KFC, Budweiser, and other brands are using Twitter’s new “view more videos” feature.

Ad Age looks at how agencies in Sao Paulo are preparing for the upcoming World Cup.

