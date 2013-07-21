Kids Don't Understand Why People Protested Cheerios' Ad Starring A Mixed-Race Family

Shocked to hear it was controversial.

In late May, a seemingly benign Cheerios commercial that happened to feature a mixed-race family incited an avalanche of hate from, for lack of a better word, idiot racists on YouTube.



Reactions were so negative — replete with references to Nazis, “racial genocide,” and “troglodytes” — that General Mills eventually disabled the comments.

While it’s hard to see a silver lining in this scenario, comedy duo The Fine Bros. made a video in which kids watch and then react to the ad … and have literally no clue why anyone would find it controversial.

Their flabbergasted reactions when told that people were angry that the parents — “they seemed nice!” — were a bi-racial couple are inspiring and definitely worth the watch.

There’s disbelief: “I thought Martin Luther King fixed this already.”

Condemnations: “Nobody likes an evil, mean, stinky bully.”

Advice for YouTube: “They could say at the end of everything: If you don’t have anything nice to say don’t say anything at all.”

And words of wisdom to the oppressed: “Stay strong broski!”

The video already has more than 1.2 million views in two days. Watch below:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.