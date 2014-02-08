Listen To This Goose Bump-Inducing Rendition Of The National Anthem A Bunch Of Rowdy High Schoolers Did In Honour Of Sochi

A bunch of high school kids recently checked in to a hotel shared simultaneously by a teacher named Michelle Johnson.

She was just about to get annoyed at their noisy behaviour when something wonderful happened.

From her post:

So, I’m in Kentucky for work and today when we got back, 1000 high school students had checked into our hotel. They had been making quite the ruckus tonight, but then did this to celebrate the start of the Olympics. Not the best video, (cause my fear kept me pretty far from the edge) but that’s 18 levels of them singing! Amazing!

She posted the video to Facebook and as of the publishing of this post it has been shared roughly 150,000 times.

Watch:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.