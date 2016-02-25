Flint school principal says special education caseload doubled since the water crisis

A sharp rise in lead poisoning cases was detected in Flint, Michigan after the city switched to a localised water system instead of getting water from Detroit. Among the most vulnerable are the children living in Flint. According to the Mayo Clinic, lead poisoning can lead to developmental delay and learning difficulties, making it particularly harmful to children.

Latricia Brown-Coates, a principal at Northridge Academy in Flint, said in the year after the crisis began, the special education caseload doubled at the school. She thinks this very well could be related to lead poisoning at a result the water crisis.

Magellan Diagnostics, a company that makes a quick results lead testing device has loaned their machines to health workers in the city in the hopes that more families will get tested for lead poisoning. But because the effects are irreversible, there is only so much that can be done once lead poisoning has been detected.

Story and editing by A.C. Fowler

