8-year-olds perfectly describe the dangerous ways fashion ads depict women

Yolanda Dominguez is a visual artist from Madrid, Spain, who focuses on creating social situations and inviting viewers to be part of it.

Dominguez’s work aims to bring more awareness to social issues, particularly with regard to women’s rights and inequality.

Her most recent project exposes the vastly different ways that men and women are portrayed in high fashion photography.

The images she chose for the project show female models in their typical high fashion scenarios, and male models in theirs. As you’ll notice, the difference is drastic.

Instead asking adults to respond to the photos, she recorded a group of 8-year-olds reacting to images from Prada, Louis Vuitton, and other fashion powerhouses.

Keep scrolling for their blunt but astute commentary.

The premise of Dominguez's experiment is simple: children are shown a fashion editorial image and asked to describe what they see. This woman struck them as 'scared,' 'poor,' 'drunk,' 'in need of a first aid kit,' or 'sick.' Said one child, 'I'd ask my mum how we could help her so she could be in a shelter for a while and not out in the streets.' Yolanda Domínguez These two boys said they'd try and help the Vogue magazine models pictured get to a doctor. Yolanda Domínguez Here's how two girls described the inset photo here: the woman on the right has been crying; all of them have been fighting; and the woman on the bottom left has passed out. Yolanda Domínguez This Alexander Wang advertisement got laughs. Some of the kids asked if the subject was a man or woman. One girl wondered if the woman 'had a fight with someone and (was) feeling guilty.' Another boy guessed that the model went to the restroom because she was feeling stressed out. Yolanda Domínguez With every image, the children referenced the possibility of the female models being dead, passed out, or depressed. Yolanda Domínguez When images of male models were shown, reactions changed drastically. Males were described as heroes, students preparing for university, or FBI spies. Yolanda Domínguez When shown this image, the kids tried to guess which man was the 'boss.' Yolanda Domínguez This Dior ad literally puts the male model on a pedestal. It's easy to see what the children thought of the photo. Yolanda Domínguez To witness the full scope of their reactions, here is the video in full: (video provider='youtube' id='LlShHeU2qU4' size='xlarge' align='center')

