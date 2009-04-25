"NewsRadio" Star Dave Foley's Comedy Skit For Microsoft's Upfront (CLIP)

Part of what makes advertising upfronts almost bearable is that the execs who put them on know they’re boring, so they always make sure to trot out actual entertainers from the programs they want advertisers to buy into.



For example, about an hour and a half into Microsoft’s upfront in midtown Manhattan yesterday, out came comedian Dave Foley — best known for his work on TV shows “Kids In The Hall” and “News Radio” — to pitch a new Web TV series.

The show is an untitled workplace comedy. Watch the clip of Dave’s appearence below, and you’ll see that’s part of the joke — and his pitch.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.