Kids In California School Tracked By GPS If They Cut Class

Officials in the Anaheim school district in southern California are taking a new technological approach to cutting high school truancy: GPS devices.According to the Orange County Register, students in seventh or eighth grade who cut class more than a few times can avoid “continuation school” or juvenile prosecution by agreeing to carry a handheld GPS device the size of a cell phone. Then, at critical times of day where they might skip out — like on the way to school and at lunch — they are supposed to enter a code that tells officials where they are.



The devices aren’t strapped to the students.

Kids also get other help, like an adult coach and phone calls waking them up for school. The district says that the devices cost about $8 per day for a six-week program.

The devices are paid for with a state grant. The approach has been tried elsewhere, like Baltimore and San Antonio, with some success. Anaheim is the first district in California to try it, though.

