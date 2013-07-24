You Will Fall In Love With These Kids In Adorable Comic-Con Costume Cosplay

We’ve shown you some of the best costume cosplay from Comic-Con, and model Adrianne Curry’s many racy disguises.  

A lot of kids go dressed up to Comic-Con, too. 

For them, we imagine it’s like Halloween, but with star sightings and freebies in place of all the sugary sweets. 

We’ve rounded up some of the coolest — and cutest — kids at the Con.

Little Hulk was all tuckered out.

Watch out Robert Downey Jr. Director Joss Whedon (left) may have found another Iron Man. And, yes, that’s Agent Coulson (Clark Gregg) on the right.

A  Tardis Transformer … with a tutu!?

 This kid probably has no idea he’s dressed up as “Breaking Bad” meth lord Walter White.

This Princess Leia has everything under control.

A Caped Crusader and his little boy wonder Robin.

 And of course, the kid who turned his wheel chair into a “Star Wars” TIE fighter.

