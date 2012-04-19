Meet The Inner-City Brooklyn Kids Who Dominate At Chess

Photo: Brooklyn Castle

Intermediate School 318 located in inner-city Brooklyn got a chess team 10 years ago. Since then, students have gone on to win 26 national titles — the most of any school in the country.Brooklyn Castle by filmmaker Katie Dellamaggiore chronicles a year in the lives of the young chess champions and the impacts of massive school budget cuts.



You can watch the entire extended trailer here.

