Kids Explain Why We Should Use The Internet In This Awesome 1995 TV Ad

The 90’s were a time of big hair, big glasses, and the dot com bubble.



Nothing showcases this better than an old-school 1995 TV ad we just found. It was filmed by 5th grade students at Ray Bjork school in Helena, Montana (that would make all of the students 28 or so now).

In it, they explain: “Hey! Why should I be on the Internet?”

“By the time we’re in college, the Internet will be our telephone,” one child explains.

“It’s already got more stuff in it than you could possible imagine!” says another.

“I even found a recipe for cat food cupcakes!”

Check it out:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.