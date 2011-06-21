Kids Aren't Getting Smarter, But They Aren't Getting Stupider Either

School’s out. And how’d we do? Not great. Last week, the Department of Education released the results of its latest National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP)—the so-called Nation’s Report Card. This round was an evaluation of students’ knowledge and understanding of American history, in the fourth, eighth, and twelfth grades. The findings, like history itself, were open to interpretation, but basically the kids of today got a grade of Kids Today. They apparently don’t know what they’re supposed to know. For example, most high-school seniors have no idea that North Korea’s ally in the Korean War was China. That many otherwise competent adults don’t seem to know this, either, to go by an informal around-and-about poll, doesn’t mitigate the feeling that forgetting the particulars of the Forgotten War is a symptom of national decline. This is what happens when the kids aren’t watching “M*A*S*H.”



