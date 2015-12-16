A marketing company asked kids if a woman could do Santa's job -- the answers were cringeworthy

If Santa was a woman, could she do the job?

Marketing company Anomaly teamed up with RSA Films to ask kids if a woman had what it takes to be Father Christmas. Their answers were an almost unanimous “no.”

“We tested the idea by asking my kids, and their answers were uncomfortably surprising,” said Anomaly’s Chief Strategy Officer Stuart Smith. “What started as a bit of elfish fun about one issue surfaced another… who and what is shaping our children’s gender perceptions?”

Some of the kids’ cringeworthy answers were supported by long-held stereotypes about women.

“For one, she would get lost in the sky,” one little boy said.

Another little girl feared that a woman Santa may have difficulty balancing her very important career and motherhood. “If she has a baby then she’ll be… doing the presents, taking care of the baby, giving it milk,” the girl said.

But all hope wasn’t lost. One young boy had no doubt that Christmas could be carried out by a heroine.

“Maybe the girl Santa might be one of, like, the strongest ladies in the world,” he said. “Girls aren’t any different than boys.”

You can check out Anomaly’s complete video here.

Story and editing by Alana Yzola

