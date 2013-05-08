5 Statistics Show How Amanda Berry And Two Other Ohio Women Defied The Odds Of Abduction

Amanda Barry and two others escaped from an Ohio basement where they were held for over 10 years.



The story is truly incredible, in part because they defied grisly odds for abducted, un-recovered children.

The National centre for Missing and Exploited Children’s recovery rate is 97.7 per cent, up from 62 per cent in 1996. But almost all of those recoveries happen right away.

Here are five stats that show just how much this case defies the odds.

94% of recovered children are found within the first 72 hours. Berry and the others were missing for 10 years.

Once a murder investigation has begun, the name of the suspect is known to the police within the first week in 74% of cases.

In a given year, there are only 115 children who are victims of “stereotypical” kidnapping in a given year, meaning they were abducted by strangers. For perspective, 2,185 children are reported missing every day.

Only 57% of children come home alive after being abducted by strangers.

4% are never found. 40% are killed.

