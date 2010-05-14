Kidnapper Steals Banker's Wife And Refuses To Accept Ransom In Normal Euros

Thomas Bögerl’s wife, Maria Bögerl, has been kidnapped in Germany and a savvy kidnapper has demanded German-issued Euros.



According to BILD, Bögerl, Sparkasse bank’s CEO, got a call from an anonymous kidnapper about an hour after his wife was taken, around 11:30 AM on Wednesday morning (in the Heidenheim region of Baden-Württemberg in Germany).

The kidnapper said that they had Maria and that Thomas should deliver to them an unknown amount of “German-flagged” Euros, suspected to be the only Euros that are backed by the German government. Evil like a fox.

Thomas spoke to his wife on the phone, who said, “I have been threatened with death.”

The German-backed money was delivered to the A7 motorway at Heidenheim, as the kidnapper requested, but no one showed. They money was left there.

The fact that the kidnapper requested German-flagged euros is interesting and could be a key to his identity. He must be savvy enough to know that the euro is doomed and that Germany is pretty much the only country in good economic standing.

See how much the Euro tanked yesterday –>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.