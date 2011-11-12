Kidnapped Washington Nationals Catcher Found Alive And Safe

Wilson Ramos, who was kidnapped at gunpoint, has been found safe as reported by ABCNews.com. It is not clear yet how Ramos came to be freed, but according to Ramos’ agent, “[the police] got him,” and he is safe.



Ramos, a rookie catcher for the Washington Nationals was kidnapped near his home in Venezuela on Wednesday. Up until his recovery, there was no contact with the kidnappers, and the only break in the case was the recovery of the vehicle used in the kidnapping.

