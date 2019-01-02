13 incredible stories of children who were kidnapped and escaped

Paislee Shultis was kidnapped by her biological parents in 2019 and was rescued in February 2022.

Paislee was originally reported missing by her legal guardian in July 2019 when she was just 4 years old. In February 2022, she was rescued from her biological grandparents’ home in Saugerties, New York, more than 150 miles (241km) from home.

Now 6, Paislee was found hiding in an area beneath a staircase with her biological mother, Kimberly Cooper, who lost custody of her and her sister for unknown reasons, according to NBC.

“It was pretty dingy. It was cold. There was blankets that were laying on the ground, on the concrete floor. They were completely soaked, extremely heavy,” Saugerties Police Chief Joseph Sinagra told CBS.

He believed that every time the police would come to the house with a new lead, Paislee and her mother would hide under the stairs to avoid detection. This time, a police officer noticed a blanket sticking out of the stairs, leading him to investigate further.

“And he saw what he believed was a blanket and based on that, they started ripping the steps off the stairs. And at one point they had taken several of the steps off, they could see small feet,” Sinagra said.