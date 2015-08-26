The entire internet cringed after seeing this video of a kid tripping and destroying a $1.5 million painting

Matt Johnston

Everyone is feeling really bad at the same time today after watching this viral video of a kid getting into some accidental trouble at an art exhibition in Taiwan.

According to news channel Focus Taiwan, the boy is 12-years old and tripped holding a drink.

Here’s how it went down via the surveillance video they say was provided by the exhibition:

It started innocently enough, with the boy standing idly by while people check out the painting in question behind him. The piece is a 17th Century oil painting called “Flowers,” by Paolo Porpora, according to Focus Taiwan.

Boy destroys paintingYouTube/CNA

Then, for some reason, he gets a little wobbly next to the rope guarding the painting.

Boy destroys paintingYouTube/CNA

At that point, there was no stopping the momentum, and the unthinkable happened (here’s the part where the internet cringed at once).

Boy destroys paintingYouTube/CNA

Oh, that’s just not very good at all, poor kid.

An expensive mistake, but a mistake nonetheless.

Focus Taiwan says the organisers say that they won’t make the boy and his family pay for the damage to the ~350-year-old painting.

And in case you were wondering that the painting looked like before this went down, here it is:

Flowers PaintingWikimedia Commons

You can see the whole event in video here:

