A 7-year-old crushed the Australian national anthem while battling hiccups

Video of a 7-year-old singing the Australian national anthem while battling hiccups has gone viral. The video, posted by the Australian Baseball League, shows Ethan Hall pushing through to finish the song despite having hiccups from the first line. Baseball players can be seen holding back laughter. Hall perseveres and finishes the song to an applauding audience.

After making it through the national anthem, Hall greets the ball players, giving them high fives.

“What a lot of courage from the youngster. I mean he could have completely fallen apart,” one of the game’s announcer’s said after Hall finished singing.

Story and editing by Andrew Fowler

