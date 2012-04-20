This Might Be The Youngest Fan To Ever Run On The Field During A Baseball Game

Drunken fans running on to the field during a baseball game are far too common. But this is the first time we have ever seen a small child interrupt a game.



It is unclear how the child made his way on to the field, or why. But at some point, he is wrapped up by White Sox left fielder Dayan Viciedo, who eventually handed the child off to security.

Wait for the money line at the 0:40 mark: “What’s the fine going to be, a dozen Oreos?”

Here’s the video (via Comcast SportsNet)…

