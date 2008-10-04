Kid Rock Meets The 21st Century

For much of this summer, Kid Rock was the artist the record industry held up as proof that people were still buying CDs offline. Rock had withheld his music from digital outlets like iTunes because they didn’t allow him to sell his music solely as full albums; how he believes they should be heard. (He even encouraged his fans to steal his songs at one point.)



But Rhapsody’s new MP3 store does allow artists to sell their work in full album form, so starting today Rock’s entire discography will be available for purchase and streaming exclusively on Rhapsody.

This is a nice perk for Rhapsody, which seems to have been struggling to build a customer base. Meanwhile, the success of cover versions of Rock’s latest single “All Summer Long” on iTunes means people are hungry for digital versions of Rock’s album.

Meanwhile, why Rock chose to go with Rhapsody instead of Amazon, which seems to offer the same service, is unknown. But we were perplexed earlier this summer when Kid Rock was featured on an MTV promo and a chyron came up saying his music was on Rhapsody, which is an MTV partner. Is MTV, which has always been very good to Kid Rock, behind this deal?

The deal only lasts four months, so presumably Rock will decide then whether he wants to continue in the digital age or even put his music on other digital outlets. But for now, welcome to the 21st century, Kid!

