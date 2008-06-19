Kid Rock to Fans: Steal Music and Gas

BBC: [Kid Rock] – whose real name is Robert Ritchie – said his record company Atlantic had asked him to “stand up for illegal downloading” a few years ago because it told him “people are stealing from us and stealing from you”.

“And I go: ‘Wait a second, you’ve been stealing from the artists for years. Now you want me to stand up for you?’

“I was telling kids – download it illegally, I don’t care. I want you to hear my music so I can play live.”

Asked whether he was worried about illegal downloading, he replied: “I don’t agree with it. I think we should level the playing field. I don’t mind people stealing my music, that’s fine. But I think they should steal everything.

“You know how much money the oil companies have? If you need some gas, just go fill your tank off and drive off, they’re not going to miss it.”

But he said he did not implement that advice himself. “No, I don’t steal things. I’m rich.”



